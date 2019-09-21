|
Shirley Mayer
Nov 19 1935 - Aug 13 2019
Oakland Resident 1985-2018
Shirley Lorreta Mayer died peacefully on a Tuesday, August 13th, 2019, in Burwell, Nebraska. She was 83.
Shirley was born in Billings, Montana November 19th, 1935 to Frederick and Martha Landenberger. Her family traveled the Western states in search for work, coming to San Francisco, California in early 1942, planting roots in Sacramento, CA where she met and married her husband John Mayer in 1957. She traveled once again when John, in the service of the U.S. Navy, was stationed in Guam. A love of ballet led to teaching ballet to the girls on the base. After returning to California, John and Shirley started raising a family.
Shirley encouraged her children's interests. This included trips to the tidepools near Half Moon Bay for her daughter, Melanie, who later majored in Marine Biology at SJSU, and traveling for three and a half hours to Berkeley, CA so her son, Eric, who later majored in film at UCSD, could get an autograph from David Prowse (Darth Vader) in 1978.
In the late-sixties, she struck up what became a life long friendship with a family originally from Mexico, which inspired her to go to Junior College to learn Spanish, which in turn led to other classes. In 1980 she graduated with a niece, 25 years her junior, from UC Santa Cruz, with a BA in Psychology. She went on to earn her Teacher Credential. After two years teaching in East Palo Alto, she moved in 1985, with her husband, to Oakland CA, where she then taught Spanish Bilingual at Franklin Elementary until 2005.
Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Melanie in January 2013. She was also preceded by her husband, who died on a Tuesday in Burwell NE, two months, two weeks, and two days before Shirley.
She is survived by her son, granddaughter, and grandson.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019