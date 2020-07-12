1/1
April 13, 1933 - July 2, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Shirley Mendell, affectionately known as "TuTu", passed away on July 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Quincy, Illinois in 1933. She lived many places before she settled in California to meet Bill, the love of her life. During her working years, she was employed at Systron Donner for 25 years.
TuTu was an extraordinary person with an unending energy and great affection for family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, William Mendell and three daughters, Toni Mattingly (Carl), Kristina Osborne and Laura Scharff (Charles). Shirley is also survived by grandchildren, Rachael, Renee, Brian, Jonathan, Nicolas, Shannon, Alex and ten great grandchildren, as well as many, loving family members in Quincy, Illinois. She will be tremendously missed.
A Rosary will be held at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, California on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and will be available for live streaming or viewing at a later date. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church at 2390 Grant Street, Concord, California.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Service
03:00 PM
Concord Funeral Chapel,
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
