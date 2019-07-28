Home

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3433 Somerset Avenue
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3433 Somerset Avenue
Castro Valley, CA
Shirley Moresi


1935 - 2019
Shirley Moresi Obituary
Shirley Moresi
November 16, 1935 - July 24, 2019
Pleasanton

Shirley Moresi went home to be with the Lord on the 24th of July, 2019 after a long illness. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3433 Somerset Avenue in Castro Valley, followed by a reception in Stack Parish Center.
Shirley was born on November 16, 1935 to Emile and Francis Biraben in Oakland, California. At the age of 8, she met the love of her life, Walter Moresi, a new student in their 3rd grade class at Saint Patrick's Elementary School in Oakland. They married in 1955, honeymooned in Southern California (including the then newly-opened Disneyland) and started a family soon thereafter in Oakland. They ultimately settled in Castro Valley where they remained for over 50 years raising and enjoying their family.
Shirley was an extraordinary and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who set an unfairly high standard for anyone to follow. She loved animals, always eager to welcome a new pet into the house. She loved being outside in the warm, sunshiny weather watching the squirrels & birds running around the yard. Her love of warm, sunshiny weather would later extend to Hawaii, which became a regular vacation spot for she & Walter for many years.
Their home was the go-to place for countless family holidays, birthdays, or any reason to get family and friends together. It was always crystal clear to Shirley's family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, that they never had to ask for help or support – no matter the situation.
Shirley and Walter built and lived a life that is commonly found only in fairy tales. During their 63 years of marriage and virtually an entire lifetime together, they actively lived out the true meaning of love – for better or worse, in good times and bad, in sickness and in health.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband Walter, daughter Rene Willet and son-in-law Randy, son Paul Moresi, grandchildren Ron, Julie (Rothi) & Vince Willet, Katie and Paul Moresi Jr, grandson-in-law Scott Rothi, granddaughter-in-law Araceli Willet and great-grandchildren Brayden & Jax Willet and Madlyn & Drew Rothi.


Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
