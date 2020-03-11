|
Shirley Paris
Jun 22, 1935 - Mar 1, 2020
Resident of Oakley
Shirley Paris, age 84, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Paris Sr., and is survived by her devoted children, Gene Paris, Jr. (Susie), Sheryl Paris, Hal Paris (Karin), Dale Paris (Jeanette), 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Shirley was born in 1935 in Antioch, California, where she lived most of her life. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, either camping or backyard BBQ's. She loved her garden, fishing, playing pinnacle, and her sewing circle. Her love for animals was known by all.
The family would like to thank The Commons at Dallas Ranch and Suncrest Hospice for their incredible care and service. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Higgins Chapel, Antioch, CA, followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Concord, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider a tribute donation to Suncrest Hospice or the . To express condolences visit Higginsmortuary.com
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020