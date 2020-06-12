Shirley Ruth Lindley
1947 - 2020
Shirley Ruth Lindley
Sept. 14, 1947 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Shirley died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 at the age of 72. Shirley grew up in Allen Park, Michigan and attended Alma College, where she met her husband, Don. She was a Special Education teacher with the Oakland Unified School District for 30 years. She loved singing with the Oakland Symphony Chorus for the past 49 years.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don; her children Andrew (Maryam) Lindley and Sarah (Sagar) Lindley; and grandsons Jackson and Erik. A family memorial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on June 19. Donations may be made to the Oakland Symphony Chorus.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
