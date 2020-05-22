Shirley White Dozier Clune
July 8, 1915 - May17, 2020
Walnut Creek
Shirley passed away on May 17, 2020 in Redding. She was a long time resident of Contra Costa County. She is survived by 3 children, Peter Dozier, Dixie Cardoza and Debbie Moore, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shirley was a gracious and loving lady and will be greatly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.