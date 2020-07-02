1/
Shizu Fujimura
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shizu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shizu Fujimura
July 30, 1917 - May 25, 2020
Resident of San Francisco
FUJIMURA, SHIZU, 102, quietly slipped away in her San Francisco home on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her children Art Sera (Bonnie), Tom Fujimura (Sharon) and Ellie Riley, Grandchildren Taryn"Niki" Fujimura; Garett Fujimura (Audrey); Sean Sera (Azusa); Tammie Gallardo (Norman) and Steve Fujimura; and Great Grand-children Ari, Vivian, Stephen, Leo, Kai and Lucas. Survived also by brother Stan Fujikawa (Joan) and many nieces, nephews. She is preceded in death by her, husband John, brothers Charlie, Noboru, Kenji, and George Fujikawa, sisters Emiko Nakano, Barbara Ikenaga, Michiko Jung, and Kiyomi Uchino. Shizu's cardiologist of many years said it best…"I'm so glad the end was peaceful. May she rest forever in peace. You were so lucky to have had her as a mother and inspiring symbol. I for one will never forget her."


View the online memorial for Shizu Fujimura

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved