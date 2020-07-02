Shizu FujimuraJuly 30, 1917 - May 25, 2020Resident of San FranciscoFUJIMURA, SHIZU, 102, quietly slipped away in her San Francisco home on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her children Art Sera (Bonnie), Tom Fujimura (Sharon) and Ellie Riley, Grandchildren Taryn"Niki" Fujimura; Garett Fujimura (Audrey); Sean Sera (Azusa); Tammie Gallardo (Norman) and Steve Fujimura; and Great Grand-children Ari, Vivian, Stephen, Leo, Kai and Lucas. Survived also by brother Stan Fujikawa (Joan) and many nieces, nephews. She is preceded in death by her, husband John, brothers Charlie, Noboru, Kenji, and George Fujikawa, sisters Emiko Nakano, Barbara Ikenaga, Michiko Jung, and Kiyomi Uchino. Shizu's cardiologist of many years said it best…"I'm so glad the end was peaceful. May she rest forever in peace. You were so lucky to have had her as a mother and inspiring symbol. I for one will never forget her."