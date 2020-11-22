Sidney E. (Bob) Roberts
April 21, 1944 - September 12, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Sidney E. (Bob) Roberts, 76, peacefully passed away at his longtime home in Moraga, CA, surrounded by close friends and family on September 12, 2020.
Known by pretty much everyone as Bob, he was born April 21, 1944, in Oakland. CA, the first son of Sidney and Mary Dell Roberts, both of whom predeceased him.
Bob graduated from Oakland High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Willamette University in Salem, OR, in 1965. He later obtained a Master's degree in Latin American Studies from San Jose State University, which he parlayed into a nearly six decade career working and managing the Lakeshore Toyhouse and later the Montclair Toyhouse, both in Oakland. It was a lifelong endeavor that he truly cherished, selling toys and games - often to three generations of the same family - and making countless friends along the way.
For decades Bob was also involved in high school athletics, and served as commissioner of the Catholic Athletic League, the Alameda Contra Costa Athletic League, and the East Shore Athletic League. In 2015 he was honored by the North Coast Section for his Unique and Distinguished Service to that organization over many years.
Bob was a prolific reader, with a penchant for British detective novels, as was evidenced by the hundreds of books that lined the shelves of every room in his home. Bob was also known for his staunch and unyielding opinions on any number of subjects, usually delivered with a verbal intensity that discouraged dispute. When Bob received a birthday card that read: "Those who think they know everything are very annoying to those of us who do," he smiled, as if to say, "Finally, somebody gets it."
Bob is survived by his brothers, Bruce Roberts of Ashland, OR, Pete Roberts of Yountville, CA, and sister, Mary Ann Andreotti of Castro Valley, CA, and sister-in-law, Pokii Roberts, who was a devoted and supportive friend for decades. He is also survived by his nieces, Sydney Roberts of Santa Barbara, CA, Hilary Wells of Ashland, OR, and Elissa Andreotti of Alamo, CA, and nephews, Jared Andreotti of Castro Valley, CA and Jason Roberts of Windsor, CA, and many grand nieces and nephews.
Bob will be remembered as a kind hearted person whose greatest satisfaction was helping others realize their potential and achieve success in their lives.
Due to COVID there will be no service, but those who wish to honor his memory can do so by donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. View the online memorial for Sidney E. (Bob) Roberts