Sidney E. West, Jr.
September 25, 1944 - September 5, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
Sidney Edward West, Jr. (September 25, 1944-September 5, 2020), passed peacefully into eternal life with his wife of 48 years at his side. Sid was born in El Dorado, AR and completed a Bachelors Degree in Sociology and Psychology from Southern State College in Magnolia, AR. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy 1969 - 1973 and served as a seaman and psychiatric technician. He retired from UCSF, Langeley Porter Psychiatric Institute after 36 years, where he was respected and loved by patients and staff alike. He was a warm and caring person, a wonderful husband, and much loved by his family and neighbors. Sid is survived by his wife Claudia (Eggert) West, one niece, two nephews, and sister-in-law all of El Dorado, and several cousins in El Dorado and Little Rock. Sid is preceded in death by his parents Sidney Edward West and Carrie Pauline (Simpson) West, and his brother Berry Gene West. A Memorial Mass will be held for the repose of his soul at St. Leander Catholic Church, in the parish garden, located at 474 W. Estudillo, San Leandro, CA 94577. Attendees are limited to 40 only. If you plan to attend, call Claudia West at (510) 421-1906 to reserve a space. Masks are required. Bring your own folding chair or plan to stand. Instead of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
