Sigrid Birgit Hohn
August 13, 1940-October 31, 2019
Lafayette
Sigrid Birgit Hohn passed away peacefully amongst family and friends on October 31, 2019 after having suffered from numerous health ailments. Birgit was born in Eskilstuna, Sweden to Sigrid Emma Sofia Melander-Jonsson and Birger Jonsson. Birgit had 3 siblings who shared a very close relationship. Birgit was raised in Jamshog on a beautiful farm where she learned how to ride horses competitively, one of her fondest memories. Birgit was exposed and skilled in many recreational activities from winning a medal for a swim competition in the Baltic Sea, tennis, sailing and piano mastery. Birgit's parents were well known as her mother was a socialite and her father a prominent doctor with many books published regarding polio research. But through this affluency, Birgit always remained humble and had such a curiosity of life's wonders.
Upon receiving her undergraduate degree, Birgit travelled the world extensively and met her now deceased ex-husband, Eric Hohn in Austria. Once married, they lived in Canada prior to coming to California where they settled in Lafayette. Birgit worked for the Sheraton Hotel in San Francisco as an Executive Secretary where she was held in great esteem so much so that they sent her, her then husband and her mother on an all paid trip to the Caribbean prior to her beginning a family. Birgit gave birth to her first daughter, Kristina Hohn in 1970 and thereafter their second daughter, Gisella Hohn in 1972. Birgit was a stay at home mother for many years yet was able to frequently travel to Sweden to spend time with her family which gave her such joy. She immersed herself in her beloved country with her Swedish family and all the comforting culture it brought into her life.
Birgit was then employed at Saint Mary's College as an Administrative Assistant for 16 years. During that time Birgit completed her Master's Degree in Business Administration at SMC. In the year 2000 Birgit decided to leave her husband due to irreconcilable differences. She relocated to Rossmoor where she and her ex husband remained best friends albeit being divorced and living separately. Birgit spent much of her life in Lafayette and Rossmoor being actively involved in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, a place she considered her spiritual home. Birgit enjoyed crocheting, swimming, piano playing, spending time with her grandsons, enjoying her lifelong love for jazz music, making her delicious Swedish meals and staying in close contact with her brother John and his wife Gerd via weekly Skype sessions and mail. This brought Birgit such happiness as she was so close to them and was able to continue her love for her Swedish heritage as she could speak in her native language and stay up to date on family happenings.
Birgit will be forever known for her unwavering compassion, dedication, honesty, strength and vast humor. She was a phenomenal mother who loved her children above all else in life.
Birgit is preceded in death by her ex-husband and best friend, Eric Hohn and her eldest daughter Kristina Hohn. She leaves behind her daughter, Gisella Larson, her grandchildren Nicholas and Lucas Larson, beloved brother John Jonsson and his wife Gerd Jonsson and her niece and nephews along with their children. Donations in Birgit's memory can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church located at 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette, CA 94549.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020