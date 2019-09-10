|
|
Sigrid "Kirsti" Nicholas
Aug. 1939 - Sept. 2019
Walnut Creek
Sigrid "Kirsti" Nicholas of Walnut Creek, California was born in 1939 in Wyoming to Marvin and Bertha Knudson. She was a Spanish teacher for over 50 years at every education level throughout the Bay Area.
She moved to Oregon in 1944 where she attended Lynch Elementary and Gresham High School in Oregon, graduating in 1957, by which time she earned numerous awards and honors including Latin contests, baking contests, and even a beauty contest - Miss Oregon Print Week in 1957! She was well loved by her high school classmates and attended almost every reunion. She studied two years at Texas Christian University and graduated from Portland State University with a B.A. in Social Sciences. Originally intending to be a journalist, she fell into Spanish teaching due to demand for the subject and her natural ability for languages.
Kirsti's love of fun and adventure was legendary, with annual birthday hikes to the top of the Sierra Buttes, hang gliding at age 61, skydiving at age 69, hiking the Inca trail, and many more endeavors to inspire us to get out there and enjoy life. Kirsti also had a lifelong passion for learning and traveling having visited over 30 countries around the world. She studied in Peru for several months and was subsequently active in the East Bay Latin American community where she found many friends. Finland held a special place in her heart. In her last years, her goal was to improve her Finnish, her first language. She spoke more and more Finnish in her last days, serving as an appropriate bookend to a lifetime of accomplishment and learning.
Kirsti succumbed to a seven-year battle with cancer just weeks after her 80th birthday. She is survived by her three children James Nicholas, Amy Murthy and Michael Nicholas and her seven grandchildren Surya, Hannah, Nathan, Trevor, Dahlia, Wyatt, and Osborne. Celebration of life will be held on September 21st at 1:00PM at Hull's Chapel ,1139 Saranap Ave, Walnut Creek CA. Colorful, celebratory clothing encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to KQED or .
View the online memorial for Sigrid "Kirsti" Nicholas
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019