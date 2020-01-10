|
Silvia New
June 8, 1947 - Nov 29, 2019
Alameda
Silvia Elsie (Bucciarelli) New, was born on June 8, 1947 in Alameda to Tony and Elsie Bucciarelli.
Silvia grew up in Alameda, graduating from Alameda High School in 1965.
She married Jerry New at St. Joseph's Basilica in Alameda on August 20, 1967. Jerry proceeded her in death on July 30, 2019.
Silvia was a lifelong resident of Alameda, where she loved taking walks around the island, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and family, and staying in touch with her neighbors and community.
She is survived by her mother, Elsie, her brother Ray, her children Alison and Wesley, and her grandchildren, Anna, Emma, Madelyn and Sofia.
The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Basilica on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020