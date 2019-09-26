Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Simbarashe' Sherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simbarashe' Sherry


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simbarashe' Sherry Obituary
Simbarashe' Sherry
8/28/84-9/17/19
Oakland, Ca
Simbarashe' Sherry was 35 and the father to 5 beautiful children; Jada, Simbarashe', Shayla, Rashe' Ali and Autumn Brie. Longtime East Oakland Resident, but spent his last days in the Southern Ca with his fiancée.
Rashe' loved God and expressed it as often as he could. Experiencing life in Oakland, Rashe' had aspirations to one day, start his own Church. Rashe' always loved and adored children and would always try to help anyone in need. Rashe' will be truly missed and is dearly loved by so many.
Rashe' now joins the ancestors and will live through all of us who love him.


View the online memorial for Simbarashe' Sherry
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simbarashe''s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.