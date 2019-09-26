|
|
Simbarashe' Sherry
8/28/84-9/17/19
Oakland, Ca
Simbarashe' Sherry was 35 and the father to 5 beautiful children; Jada, Simbarashe', Shayla, Rashe' Ali and Autumn Brie. Longtime East Oakland Resident, but spent his last days in the Southern Ca with his fiancée.
Rashe' loved God and expressed it as often as he could. Experiencing life in Oakland, Rashe' had aspirations to one day, start his own Church. Rashe' always loved and adored children and would always try to help anyone in need. Rashe' will be truly missed and is dearly loved by so many.
Rashe' now joins the ancestors and will live through all of us who love him.
View the online memorial for Simbarashe' Sherry
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019