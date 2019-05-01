East Bay Times Obituaries
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Sinoti Alama Akoteu


Sinoti Alama Akoteu Obituary
Sinoti Alama Akoteu
Sunrise: September 4, 1950 - Sunset: April 25, 2019
Resident of Hayward
A man born in Faleloa, Ha'apai, Kingdom of Tonga of humble beginnings and lived life accordingly, Sinoti Alama Akoteu has passed on to the other side of the veil on the 25th day of April, 2019. A loving and patient husband to Toaila Akoteu and father of 4 children, Bryant, Alan, Elaine Pollard (née Akoteu) and David. Grandfather to 15 grandchildren who love him with every fiber of their being. The heart of our family has been stopped but for only a brief moment.
We are very grateful to you for instilling in our hearts and minds that families can be together forever. We will always remember all that you have taught us in this life and can only hope to become half the great man you were.
Visitation services will be held from 7:00-9:00 P.M., Fri May 3 at 21228 Redwood Rd, in Castro Valley.
Jess C Spencer Mortuary
(510) 581-9133


Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2019
