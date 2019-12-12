|
|
Siranus Garibian
Resident of Concord
Siranus Garibian, born February 9, 1918, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 8, 2019 at the age of 101. Siranus was born in Armenia during WWI, moved as a child to Greece, lived through WWII and later immigrated to Argentina in 1950 where she got married to Courken who passed away in 1973. In 1977 she immigrated to her home of 52 years, Concord.
Siranus is survived by her son Carlos, sister Elizabeth and devoted daughter-in-law Betina. She was preceded in death by her son Pedro in 2015.
Siranus was a devout Catholic, deeply religious and prayed the rosary daily almost every day in her life. She was dearly loved and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please remember Siranus by donating to Catholic Charities or St. Jude's.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019