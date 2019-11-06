East Bay Times Obituaries
Greer Family Mortuary
2694 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-3755
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony's Church
1610 E 15th Street
Oakland, CA
View Map
Socorro Verduzco Bustillos


1933 - 2019
Socorro Verduzco Bustillos Obituary
Socorro Verduzco Bustillos
May 20, 1933
November 3, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Socorro was born on May 20, 1933 to the late Joseph and Maria Verduzco. She is survived by her daughters, Toni and Ruthie, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose, her daughters, Lupe and Carmen and 12 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, November 7, 2019 between 11-11:30am at St. Anthony's Church, 1610 E 15th Street, Oakland. Immediately followed by mass. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
