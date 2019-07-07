Sonia "Sunny" Grammont

June 7, 1943 - June 27, 2019

Resident of Concord

On Thursday, June 27, a very special lady was called home. Sunny was a warm and caring person who always had time for anyone who needed a friend. She had a great smile, sparkling eyes, and loving heart.

Sunny was born and raised in Concord, having graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1961.

After high school, she helped establish the Contra Costa Special Olympics and was its director for many years and was a volunteer rape crisis counselor for the developmentally disabled. In 1988, she was rewarded for her selfless dedication by being inducted into the Contra Costa County Citizens Hall of Fame. She later was the Director of the Bay Area Training Corp. in Martinez until her retirement in 2011.

Sunny was preceded in death by her parents, Lolita and Frank Grammont and sister, Lorae Hudson. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dee and Howard Folkman, nieces, Robin Hudson and Michelle (Jerry) Coleman, nephew, Chris (Lydia) Hudson, great (nieces and nephews), Travis, Stephen, Daniel, Sarah, Mimi, and their families.

Sunny loved her family and friends who became family. She lived life with a positive attitude and a bright smile even while her health was deteriorating. It is our loss but heaven is now brighter because Sunny is there.





