Sonja Angelia Machiorletti
Jan. 20, 1990 - Sept. 8, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Sonja Angelia Machiorletti, 29, of Antioch CA, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Sonja was born January 20, 1990, in Santa Clara, CA. Sonja moved to Antioch in 1997. Sonja was the beloved daughter of James Machiorletti (Antioch) and Caroline Machiorletti-Arcilla (Antioch) and the brother of Anton James (AJ) Machiorletti (Antioch). Sonja has many relatives in the San Francisco Bay and Ottawa, IL areas.
Sonja graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School (2004), Prospects High School (2008), both in Antioch, CA. She earned a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Sacramento State University in 2013.
Sonja was an avid car enthusiast, experiencing the street racing Fast and Furious culture during her mid-teens through early 20s, developing many life-long friendships along the way. For this reason, she will be buried with her Corvette jacket. She also loved to ride dirt bikes, bake, was a very artistic person (posting many YouTube video creations) and loved animals cherishing feeding the many squirrels on the Sacramento State University campus and Racoons near her home. Sonja spent the last years of her life caring for her terminally ill maternal grandmother who preceded her in death this year. Sonja brought joy to all she interacted with and will be missed terribly by her friends and family.
Friends and family are invited to her viewing on Monday, Sept 30, 2019 from 4pm -7pm, with a vigil at 7pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2000 E. 18th Street, Antioch and to her Funeral Liturgy on Tuesday, October 1st at 10am at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church located at 1313 A St. in Antioch, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019