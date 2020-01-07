|
|
Sophia Evangelou Capanis
February 25, 1925 - January 3, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Sophia was born to Christina & George Evangelou, Greek immigrants, joining her brother, Milton, in San Francisco. She was pre-deceased by her husband, the one & only, George C, after 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joan Evangelou, children, Karen (Chris), John, George Jr, & Theresa (Hans), 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews. Facetiming with the kids was a favorite part of her life.
Sophia graduated from Lowell High & UC Berkeley. She also attended Mills College.
She was the daughter of founding patrons of the Bay Area Greek Orthodox community & a faithful member of the Oakland parish.
Sophia was a multi talented Mom. Very involved in community activities & generous in her world-wide travels with family & friends, sharing amazing scrapbooks of events. She enjoyed life long friends, was a great cook, & threw super parties. Reading, taking French, & rooting for her Golden Bears & the 49ers were productive times. The consummate card player till the end, relishing the many wins!
Friends welcome at visitation to be held 8 Jan, from 6-8PM at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, & funeral services at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, in Oakland, on 9 Jan at 10:30AM, reception follows.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave, Oakland, CA 94602. Efaristo poli!
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020