Sophia I. Wagner

Sept 26, 1919-June 6, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Sophia passed away last week, less than four months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born Sophia Kubek in what is now Presov, Slovakia, and emigrated with her family to the United States as a baby in 1920. Her father, Anthony, was a Byzantine Rite Catholic Priest, who ministered to the many Hungarian immigrants who came to the US in the early 1900's. He served in churches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Sophia was the last surviving child of Anthony and his wife, Maria. Sophia was predeceased by her brothers John and Emil and sisters Terri, Klari and Mary Anne.

Sophia spent much of her early years in northern New Jersey and in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. She attended Philadelphia's Germantown Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1942, the year that she met Francis (Torrance) Wagner. She married Torrance in 1947. She and Torrance had three children, Mary Charlotte, Frank and Bruce.

For portions of World War II, Torrance was stationed near San Luis Obispo and in Long Beach. He fell in love with California. After years of trying, he finally convinced Sophia to move to California in 1965. They settled in the Bay Area, where Torrance worked for BART. They moved to Concord in 1967 and lived there most of the remainder of their lives, except for a 15 year tour of Southern California, Washington DC and Philadelphia due to Torrance's work on various railroad projects. Sophia was most fond of the six years they spent in the Naples section of Long Beach, CA.

After Torrance passed in 2009, Sophia remained at their Concord home until she was nearly 97. She moved to the Walnut Creek Senior Living home two and a half years ago, where she received kind and loving care.

Sophia is survived by her sons, Frank and Bruce, and their respective spouses/partners Lynn O'Hearn Wagner and Cheryl Ferrell. She is also survived by her grandsons Michael McFarland and David Schick, sons of her deceased daughter Mary Charlotte, and their children and spouses.

Frank and Bruce are extremely grateful for the love, care and companionship that was provided for the last seven years by Michelle Stevens. She made mom's life better and brighter each day.

We are also thankful for the regular support provided by Sophia's niece, Gerarda Marchesi, and nephew "young" Gene Patrick, who kept a watchful eye on her over the years.

Vigil Services will be held at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd., Concord, CA 94520 on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94598 on Friday, June 14, at 10:00 AM and Great Panachida at St. Basil The Great Byzantine Catholic Church, 14263 Mulberry Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032 on Saturday June 15 at 10:00 AM.

Interment Old Mission Cemetery 222 E. Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 near her parents and sisters.





