1/1
Sophie A. Loosli
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie A. Loosli
Jan. 9, 1922 - Nov. 15, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Passed away at the age of 98. Born in Healdsburg CA, to Juvenal(Joe) and Sofia Hernandez. She was number 2 out of 7 children, survived by brothers Joe, and twins Alfred and Albert.
Loving wife of Raymond Loosli for 64 years. Devoted mother of Janet Ruth of Fremont CA, Annette Devincenzi and Husband Dave of Newark CA, Patricia Maddon of Fremont CA, Paul Loosli and Wife Judy of Reno NV, Dennis Loosli and wife Patty of Oakley CA, Edward Loosli and wife Andrea of Lodi CA, and Tony Loosli of Fremont CA. Cherished Grandmother of 17, Great Grandmother of 27, Great Great Grandmother of 4, and many nieces and nephews.
Sophies greatest joy was her family. During WWII she worked at the Richmond Ship Yard as a welder- Rosie the Riveter. She worked for the San Francisco Water Department as a custodian for 20 years. A long time member of the Catholic Daughters.
She was such a unique lady who touched so many lives, she was truly a special person.


View the online memorial for Sophie A. Loosli



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved