Sophie A. LoosliJan. 9, 1922 - Nov. 15, 2020Resident of FremontPassed away at the age of 98. Born in Healdsburg CA, to Juvenal(Joe) and Sofia Hernandez. She was number 2 out of 7 children, survived by brothers Joe, and twins Alfred and Albert.Loving wife of Raymond Loosli for 64 years. Devoted mother of Janet Ruth of Fremont CA, Annette Devincenzi and Husband Dave of Newark CA, Patricia Maddon of Fremont CA, Paul Loosli and Wife Judy of Reno NV, Dennis Loosli and wife Patty of Oakley CA, Edward Loosli and wife Andrea of Lodi CA, and Tony Loosli of Fremont CA. Cherished Grandmother of 17, Great Grandmother of 27, Great Great Grandmother of 4, and many nieces and nephews.Sophies greatest joy was her family. During WWII she worked at the Richmond Ship Yard as a welder- Rosie the Riveter. She worked for the San Francisco Water Department as a custodian for 20 years. A long time member of the Catholic Daughters.She was such a unique lady who touched so many lives, she was truly a special person.