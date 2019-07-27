|
Sophie Himenes
March 27, 1929 - July 6, 2019
San Lorenzo
Sophie entered peacefully into eternal rest on 7/6/2019. Sophie was born in Makaweli, Kauai to Laureano and Micaela Corral, the youngest of four children. Her father always told everyone he named his daughters after Queens. She was very proud of her Spanish heritage. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Larry, and her siblings Catherine and Edward. Sophie is survived by her devoted daughter Laurie Swindell (Gary) loving son, Larry Himenes (Julie). She was a loving "Nana" to her adoring granddaughter Marisa Jordan (Matt) Alexandra Gonzales (Kevin) as well as great grandchildren Makenzie, Mason and Sebastian. She leaves behind her sister Mary and many extended family and friends and her poodle "Tootie". Sophie spent most of her childhood in Mana, Kauai. The family moved to San Leandro and she graduated from Hayward High. She loved sports and was proud that she was always the captain of all the teams. She worked for General Motors and then decided to be a stay at home mom. Always the first to volunteer as class mom or troop leader – She loved being around children. She returned to work in her 60's for San Lorenzo High School teaching the ESL classes and her students loved her. Sophie loved going to the beach for "rejuvenation". Beachcombing relaxed her. Pacific Grove was her favorite. She was an avid gardener with a green thumb and grew beautiful cymbidium orchids and roses. She also loved to sew, knit and crochet and watch the beautiful sunsets. Ice Cream and Peanut Butter were her guilty pleasures. She always dressed beautifully and liked what she called the "kooky" kind of jewelry and clothes. She drove around the Village in her little green Volkswagen bug, making friends at the local thrift stores and department stores. She was a people person and always made everyone feel welcome. She hosted most of the family gatherings at her home for over 40 years with extended family members – Lots of fun memories singing and playing the ukulele and guitar. She was a very good cook and always made pies for every occasion and for all the neighbors. She was "Nana" to all the neighborhood kids, taught them all to swim in her pool and loved them dearly. She was a kind and generous person with a beautiful smile and she will be missed by so many. At Sophie's request, services will be private. Donations in her honor can be made to the . Rest in Peace and Aloha - Until we meet again.
Published in East Bay Times on July 27, 2019