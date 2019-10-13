Home

St. Michael Church
458 Maple St
Livermore, CA 94550
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
Reverend Father Stanislaus Poon


1927 - 2019
Reverend Father Stanislaus Poon Obituary
Reverend Father Stanislaus Poon
April 14, 1927-October 09, 2019
Resident of Livermore
In loving memory and faithful hope in the resurrection, all are invited to pray for Rev Father Stanislaus Poon.
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:00pm – Rosary: St Michael Catholic Church
6:30pm – Memorial Mass Wednesday, October 16, 2019 10:30am – Funeral Mass: St Michael Catholic Church Celebrant: Most Reverend Michael C. Barber, SJ, Bishop of Oakland
In lieu of flowers, Father Poon has requested donations be made payable to St. Michael School to the Father Poon Endowment Fund in support of Catholic Education: St Michael School, 345 Church Street, Livermore, CA 94550


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
