Reverend Father Stanislaus Poon
April 14, 1927-October 09, 2019
Resident of Livermore
In loving memory and faithful hope in the resurrection, all are invited to pray for Rev Father Stanislaus Poon.
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 5:00pm – Rosary: St Michael Catholic Church
6:30pm – Memorial Mass Wednesday, October 16, 2019 10:30am – Funeral Mass: St Michael Catholic Church Celebrant: Most Reverend Michael C. Barber, SJ, Bishop of Oakland
In lieu of flowers, Father Poon has requested donations be made payable to St. Michael School to the Father Poon Endowment Fund in support of Catholic Education: St Michael School, 345 Church Street, Livermore, CA 94550
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019