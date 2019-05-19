East Bay Times Obituaries
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Stanley Alfred "Stan" Boren


Stanley Alfred "Stan" Boren
Resident of Oro Valley, AZ
Stanley Alfred "Stan" Boren, 80, lost a battle with mesothelioma, and passed away peacefully in his home on May 7, with family at his side. He is survived by his wife Christie Noble, daughter Nancy, grandson Tyler, Brother Ernest (Sandra), and a host of nieces and nephews in 3 generations, many of whom celebrated his 80th birthday with him at the "best party he ever had" in East Providence RI on March 31st. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra (John) Poland. Stan's life was full of fascinating endeavors. For full information on memorial go to Vistosofh.com.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
