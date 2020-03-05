|
|
Stanley Barker
Dec. 7, 1952-Feb. 11, 2020
Hercules CA
Stanley Barker, 67, died Feb. 11th in the hospital. Graveside services in honor of Stanley will be held Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Stanley is preceded in death by his father, Fred, mother Frances and Fred Miller, and his sister Agnes Arnold. He is survived by his nephews Joseph and Charlie Arnold.
Stanley earned an Associate of Arts degree in commercial refrigeration at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, CA, and worked for decades as a Refrigeration Mechanic.
He will be missed dearly by friends who knew him affectionately as The Bear, a man rough and gruff on the outside but tender as a Teddy Bear on the inside.
He enjoyed collecting stamps, driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle and his vintage Corvette, travelling on cruises, and spending time with close friends.
Stanley died on February 11, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, the day Catholics commemorate the apparition of the Virgin Mary in 1858 to a young girl, Bernadette, in Lourdes, France, We commend Stanley to the maternal care of Our Lady of Lourdes, and may he rest in peace.
View the online memorial for Stanley Barker
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020