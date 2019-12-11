|
|
Stanley Bieber
November 25, 1924 - November 10, 2019
Pleasanton
Stan, nicknamed "Beeb" to his family and friends, recently passed away peacefully at home 15 days prior to his 95th birthday.
He is survived by his 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Stan was predeceased by his wife, Lynn and his son, William.
Stan was raised in Southern Ca. and eventually moved north to Oakland. After marrying his true love Lynn in 1951, they lived in San Leandro for 8 years. The family then moved to a small farm in Livermore for 10 years and finally settled in Pleasanton.
Stan served in the U.S. Marine Corp in both WWII as a radio operator on a C-47 in the South Pacific and in the Korean War as a jeep radio operator. Stan fought in the Chosin Reservoir Battle in 1950 and is one of "The Chosin Few".
Stan worked as an Air Traffic Controller for 20 years, a job he loved and retired from in 1976. He then followed up with careers as a Sheriff's Deputy in Incline Village, a High School AV Instructor at San Ramon High School and a substitute teacher in the SRVSD until he was 92. Stan loved his audio/visual work. He was always busy videoing a wedding for a friend, a football game for a coach or copying old VCR tapes into DVD's for anyone that asked.
Stan will be dearly missed. His courage, modesty and strength of character were second to none. Our entire family has the deepest respect for Beeb and a love that will endure forever.
A burial with Full Military Honors will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, December 17th at Memory Gardens Cemetery (3873 East Ave., Livermore) A Celebration of Life will follow at The Clubhouse at Las Positas at 2pm (915 Clubhouse Drive, Livermore).
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019