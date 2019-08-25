|
|
Stanley C. Lichtenstein
June 5, 1926-August 21, 2019
Oakland, CA
Stan Lichtenstein passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Stan was born and raised in San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. After his Navy service, Stanley enrolled in University of Pacific on the GI Bill, graduating in 1949. From there, he embarked on his first career in broadcasting.
In 1956, Stanley married Diane Claire Dietz, beloved wife for 61 years. After completing a Master's degree at San Francisco State University in 1970, Stan began his second career, as a professor at Chabot College in Hayward, where he created a broadcasting degree program.
Stan exercised throughout his life, completing 2 marathons and 10 half-marathons; he worked out three times a week at Mariner Square Health Club until his death at age 93. Stan also enjoyed the ukulele and performed with the Trinity Lutheran 'Uke Group' in Alameda. Stan was president of Temple Sinai in Oakland from 1980-1982. Alameda residents for over 20 years, Stan and Diane participated in many civic activities before moving to the Lake Park Retirement Community in 2014.
Stanley deeply loved his wife, Diane, their 4 sons--Gary (wife Kaye), Moshe (wife Rachel), Benyamin, and Scott (wife Sarah)--12 grand- children and 4 great-grandchildren. Those who knew Stan will deeply miss his warmth, humor, sensitivity, and joyful spirit.
Donations may be sent to the Sotomayor Advancing Women's Leadership fund, University of Pacific Advancement Services, 3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA, 95211.
View the online memorial for Stanley C. Lichtenstein
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019