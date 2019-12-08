|
Stanley Hebert, Esq.
June 18, 1922 - November 17, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Attorney Stanley P. Hébert, 97, a 47-year resident of Oakland, California passed away in the early morning of November 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Towers Oakland. He was preceded in 2016 by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Usher Hébert. A life of service, leadership, and love, Stan leaves a wonderful legacy for all who knew him.
In retirement, Stan was an active member of the St. Paul's Towers community serving many years on the residents' council. A life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Alpha Gamma Boule), and the NAACP, Stan's vast list of community, social justice, educational and professional associations include President Emeritus of Bay Area Urban League, former Chairman of the California Attorney General's Advisory Commission on Community Policy Relations, Board of Regents for Holy Names College (now University), the Marcus Forster Educational Institute Board, the National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice Board, Oakland Symphony Orchestra Advisory Board, member of the U.S. Treasury Department's Custom Operations Advisory Committee.
Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, June 18, 1922 to Stanley and Elvina (Johnson) Hébert, Stan is the oldest of six siblings. Leaving Baton Rouge during the depression, he lived with relatives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was the first African American student at Marquette University High School. His undergraduate education at the University of Wisconsin was interrupted by military service during WWII where he discovered his interest in the practice of law and completing his J.D. at Marquette University Law School in 1950.
Stan met former "Miss Fisk University" Mary Lou Usher while both were on the faculty of Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. The music professor and the law professor were wed on August 30, 1952. Returning to Wisconsin, Stan was Assistant City Attorney for the City of Milwaukee followed by an appointment to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
Federal service followed with the family moving to Washington, DC in 1964 as Deputy General Counsel to the Department of the Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve (JAG) rising to the rank of Captain. In 1969, Stan was the General Counsel for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) until he was selected as Vice President and Legal Counsel to Bank of America in 1972 and moved to California. In 1977, Stan was appointed General Counsel for the Port of Oakland serving for over 19 years followed by private practice of-counsel with Wendel, Rosen, Black & Dean in Oakland.
Stan is survived by his brother Charles of Stockton, CA, sister-in-law Dr. Adine Ray Usher of New York; daughter and son-in-law Luellen and Terry Eggleston, son and daughter-in-law Stanley III and Angela, son Joseph, son and daughter-in-law Jacques and Jessica, son Don Pierre, son and daughter-in-law Robert and Emiko; Grandchildren Akane, Megumi, Vanessa, Shintaro, Momoko, Gauthier, Jude; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.
A viewing/visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 6:00-8:00 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 322 St. James Dr., Piedmont, California. At the viewing/visitation, there will be a brief prayer service starting at 7:00 pm. The following morning, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:00 am, a family funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church celebrated by Fr. Leo J. Edgerly, Jr., immediately followed by a private interment at The Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum in Oakland, CA.
A Community Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Holy Names University, Valley Center for Performing Arts, 3500 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94619. A reception immediately follows the memorial.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019