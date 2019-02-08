Home

Stanley J. "Jerry" Bowers Jr.


1938 - 2019
Stanley J. "Jerry" Bowers Jr. Obituary
Stanley J. "Jerry" Bowers Jr.
June 26, 1938 ~ Nov. 25, 2018
Resident of Hercules, CA
Jerry was born in San Francisco on June 26, 1938 to Stanley and Rosalie Bowers. He passed away on November 25, 2018. He was raised in Oakland and attended Oakland schools. After serving two years in the Army, Jerry went to work for US Spring Service later becoming the owner, which he ran successfully until his retirement.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Debbie, Brad and Katie, four grandsons, his brother Ron and sister Sharon.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019
