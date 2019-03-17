|
|
Stanley Real
June 8, 1928 ~ Feb. 28, 2019
Formerly of Hayward, CA
We lost Stanley in Grass Valley. He left his loving sister Dorothy & his caring niece Judy & nephew Dan.
He lived in Hayward most of his life and worked for PG&E Gas Construction Dept. He retired in 1993 as a foreman, one of the best!
He liked traveling all over the U.S. with his dog Molly. He had lots of buddies that will miss "Stan the Man".
Family and friends will gather at 10 AM and services will start at 11 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward on March 22, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019