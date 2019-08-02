|
Stanley Wong
Sept. 30 - July 23, 2019
Oakland
Stanley Melvin Wong of Oakland died suddenly on July 23, 2019, due to an accidental fall in front of his home. He was a loving person that lived a simple life of loving his family and embracing warm hearts of friends and people. The family especially appreciates his caring time in need for his oldest brother Albert.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence Chan Wong and Chun Ping Wong and brothers Albert and Bruce. He is survived by his sister Virginia Wong, husband Jack, brother Phillip Wong, wife Lisa Lemus and brother Michael Wong, nieces and nephews Cathy, Kim Deland, husband Phil, Blake, wife Tracy, Karna, Taylor, Todd, wife Audrey, Ryan and great nieces and nephews Kaylee, Alyssa, Brent and Jackson.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019