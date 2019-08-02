Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Wong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Wong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Wong Obituary
Stanley Wong
Sept. 30 - July 23, 2019
Oakland
Stanley Melvin Wong of Oakland died suddenly on July 23, 2019, due to an accidental fall in front of his home. He was a loving person that lived a simple life of loving his family and embracing warm hearts of friends and people. The family especially appreciates his caring time in need for his oldest brother Albert.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence Chan Wong and Chun Ping Wong and brothers Albert and Bruce. He is survived by his sister Virginia Wong, husband Jack, brother Phillip Wong, wife Lisa Lemus and brother Michael Wong, nieces and nephews Cathy, Kim Deland, husband Phil, Blake, wife Tracy, Karna, Taylor, Todd, wife Audrey, Ryan and great nieces and nephews Kaylee, Alyssa, Brent and Jackson.
Your donation to in his honor will be appreciated .


View the online memorial for Stanley Wong
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.