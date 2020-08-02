1/1
Stefano (Steve) Ghigliotto
1941 - 2020
April 4, 1941 - July 18, 2020
Resident of Caldwell, ID Former Resident of the East Bay
Steve was born in Oakland, CA. April 4, 1941. He passed away peacefully at home July 18, 2020.
Steve graduated from St. Mary's High School, served in the Marine Corps., was former owner of Louie's Club in El Cerrito and former manager of Richmond Farmers Market. Steve retired from Acalanes School District in Lafayette, CA. More than anything Steve loved to spend time with family/friends and cooking for them. Steve was a former resident of San Pablo, CA. He recently moved to Caldwell, ID and is survived by wife Brenda, son Tom, Stepchildren Robin & Rick, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grans, sisters, Clara Muzio and Catherine Contier and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Ligure Club and Elks Lodge. Steve was well loved by everyone and he will be deeply missed. Services private. Contributions to American Cancer Society. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Stefano (Steve) Ghigliotto



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, whose kindness and good humor will never be forgotten. Deepest condolences to the family and all who loved him.
Jennifer B
