|
|
Stella Freitas Faria
Aug 3,1926 - Sept 6,2019
Pinole
Stella Faria, age 93, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her son, Allen, sister, Celeste, and niece, Cindy. She attended Pinole Hercules #1 School, graduated from Richmond High and went on to attend UC Berkeley. She was a member of several local clubs as well as a lifetime member of the Pinole Senior Center, the Pinole Historical Society and was the oldest member of the Young Ladies Institute of Pinole..
She was preceded in death by her father, Amancio de Freitas, stepfather, Antonio Costa, mother Anna Costa and her husband, Clarence. She is survived by her sons, Allen and Jim, daughter-in-laws, Gerrilee and Kelly, grandchildren Amanda (Derek), Christopher and Jaimie Lee, great grandchildren, Gabriel, Nathaniel and Stella, her sisters, Arlette Lewis, Celeste Silvas and Beatrice Da Re, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A mass will be held on Monday, Oct 7 at 11 a.m. at St Joseph's Church - Pinole. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Stella's name, to Salesian High School.
View the online memorial for Stella Freitas Faria
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019