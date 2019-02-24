Stella Marie Willard

May 16, 1924- February 19, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Revered community volunteer Stella Marie Willard passed away peacefully from natural causes at 94 years of age. Stell was a native of Stockton, CA.

It's impossible to honor Stell's memory without including "My Bobby." Robert G Willard lived across the street from the outgoing and cute Italian girl - Stell. They were sweethearts at the age of 16. Bob, the handsome, quiet, James Garner look alike, married Stell in Reno, Nevada in 1943. They eloped just before Bob was deployed overseas in WWII. In 1950 they settled in Fremont where Bob joined Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1983.

Stell was a devoted Catholic and in the early days would ride her bicycle every morning to mass. Without children of their own they embraced all the families near them and dedicated themselves to community service. They became "Auntie Stell and Uncle Bob" to 14 Godchildren!

Stell loved to entertain and cook authentic Italian food. She was famous for her homemade ravioli and mouth-watering pies. Dinners were fancy with crystal and china. Bob and Stell were often featured in the newspapers. They were members of the Fremont Dance Club. Bob was always the debonair gentleman in the tuxedo and Stell wore the bedazzled dresses she created with sparkling jewelry to match. They were showstoppers!

One of Stell's most proud accomplishments was being a charter member of the Washington Hospital Service League in 1955. She coordinated and opened the Gift Shop at the hospital that has raised funds for many charitable causes. In 1969 she was recognized by Ford Motor Company as Citizen of the Year. She was President of the Washington Township Country Club. Over the years she has received numerous awards and commendations.

The Willards loved to travel and visited over 65 countries. On their many cruises Stell and Bob were always invited to the Captain's Table. She was "Belle of the Ball" and was a dramatic and colorful storyteller. Without a doubt she entertained everyone and the laughter she evoked was contagious.

Stell never forgot someone's birthday. She had a photographic memory. Auntie Stell doted on everyone. She remembered every anniversary, graduation, baptism, birthday, and memorial with a thoughtful card and a prayer.

Bob and Stell were beloved by all. She continued her busy life after Bob's passing March I, 2003. Together they created many happy and loving memories to cherish. Stell is survived by nephew Richard Weakland and many friends and families.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 43148 Mission Boulevard, Fremont.





View the online memorial for Stella Marie Willard Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary