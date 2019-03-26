Stella Naugle

August 21,1942-March 5,2019

Hayward

Stella Barbara Naugle, 76, died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, March 5th, at Kindred Hospital in San Leandro, Ca. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, Herbert Naugle, of Houlka, Mississippi, her parents Stanley J. Matyasik, Sr., Lottie P. Matyasik and brother, Stanley J. Matyasik, Jr., all of Gloucester Heights, New Jersey as well as great niece, Hailee Faythe Rourke, of Flemington, New Jersey.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10:30AM at Holy Sepulcher in Hayward, California . Burial will follow the service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Visitation will be the prior evening, Thursday March 28, from 5PM to 8PM at Holy Sepulcher. Holy Sepulcher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lovingly referred to as "Nana" by her grandson Xavier, Stella treasured her role as Grandmother and caretaker; making her home open to all, taking care of friends as if they were family.

Stella is survived by her son, Jonathan Naugle and wife Katherine, of San Francisco, California, and grandson Xavier; Dr. Stanley J. Matyasik and wife, Johnnette, of Wheeling, West Virginia; and sister, Dee (Matyasik) Stroup, niece Jennifer Rourke and husband Scott, and two great nephews, Aidan Rourke and Logan Rourke, all of Flemington, New Jersey; and niece Erin Dubba and husband, Vivek Dubba of Naperville, Illinois.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the caring staff at St. Rose and Kindred Hospital.

Memorial contributions in Stella Naugle's memory may be made to Firefighters Charitable Foundation, One West St, Farmingdale, NY 11735





