Stephanie Stewart (Miller)
Resident of Marin
"I do love my Maserati Indy! When I get in I don't know whether to cry or smile; and when I put it in first gear it's a BIG WOW---fabulous!!" 2015
Stephanie Stewart (Miller), 67 years young, a "true car gal", and extraordinarily-fascinating human being, left us peacefully in her sleep, January 24, 2019, to lead the big car rally in the sky.
Born Stephanie Jeanne Miller, she was the daughter of Roy and Marjorie, growing up with her brother, Gary, in a close-knit East Bay neighborhood, her young life was idyllic filled with daily high jinks with her BFF Joanie and Christine, beach escapades with her close friend Calleen, gloved and uniformed Girl Scout outings, and countless hours of listening to The Beatles.
For those of us fortunate enough for our roads to have collided with Stephanie's at some point in time, agree that once touched by her, one never saw the world quite the same again. Her optimistic and avant-garde view of the universe ultimately rubbed off on one's soul…and you were changed forever. She never knew a stranger, and once bonded in friendship, was a loyal ally and caring empath. Affable and charismatic with a bend for speed and adventure, Stephanie was fun, engaging, and "up-for-anything"---often found at the head of the pack, in her beloved car rallies, or hobnobbing and boating on the San Francisco Bay---was a member of the San Francisco Yacht Club.
Stephanie Stewart (Miller) was a life-long automobile aficionado, historian, owner with a vast knowledge of Maseratis. She was an active member of several car clubs to include: The Maserati Club of America, and The 51-50 Foundation Automotive Social Club. She also was a docent at the Black Hawk Auto Museum. Stephanie showed and toured her cars, winning numerous awards.
Sophisticated, worldly, artistic, shrewd and wise, Stephanie was a brilliant and modern reflection of a true "Renaissance Woman". A polymath by-nature, she excelled in pursuits both mechanical, and artistic. Graduating from the California College of Arts and Crafts, with honors, she was a talented architect and designer, specializing in kitchens and baths. Her award-winning, sleek and timeless design interiors and remodels were featured national and regional magazines and publications throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Well known for her entertaining and cooking, she hosted parties and events in San Francisco and Marin society. But foremost, Stephanie was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend who enjoyed cooking fabulous-weekly meals for her family and friends.
Stephanie's beguiling beauty, style and grace juxtaposed her hilarious sense of humor and caustic wit; punctuated by her booming and signature laugh that rose above a crowd where she was often at the epicenter. Larger than life, some recall her as "magic", others as "enigmatic", a true original with a personal brand that was as unforgettable as the indelible mark she has left on all of us that knew and loved her.
Stephanie Stewart (Miller) is survived by mother Marjorie Miller, brother Gary Miller, niece Tiffany Miller Ruiz, great-niece Isabella Ruiz, In lieu of flowers, donations to her mother's long-time favorite charity, Children's Hospital, Oakland NICU unit.
Please join family and friends for an East Bay Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Sorenson's Mortuary, Hayward CA. A gathering of friends will begin at 11:00 AM with a priest-led service to begin at 12:30 PM.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020