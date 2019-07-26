|
|
Stephen Charles Beckstrom
March 1948 - July 2019
Oakland
Stephen Charles Beckstrom was born in San Diego CA on March 24,1948 to Margaret and Commander Charles Beckstrom, USNR. He passed away on July 3, 2019 in Pleasanton CA at the age of 71 after bypass surgery from which he could not recover. He was the third of four children.
Steve lived in San Diego, Santa Monica, New Orleans and finally settled in Oakland with his family in 1957 when his father was transferred to Treasure Island Naval Station. He attended Joaquin Miller Elementary School, Montera Junior High, and Skyline High School, graduating in 1966.
Steve worked at Grand Auto, KB Toys and later studied Business Administration at Santa Barbara Business College where he worked as a financial aid advisor.
While serving in the US Navy, Steve was stationed in the Philippines. Among his favourite things are his grandchildren, football (he was an avid player of fantasy football.) dogs and animals in general and travelling (he had recently visited Spain and Portugal and been to Mexico and Hawaii).
Steve is survived by his wife of 43 years Karla, the love of his life, and his son Eli, his daughter in law Kelly and his grandchildren Madison, Megan, Jayden, Jaxson and his two elder sisters Lynne and Patricia. His little brother Hal passed away in 2012. His beloved canine companion Maggie passed away a few months before Steve and we believe she was waiting for him when he arrived to pick her up at Rainbow Bridge and take her to heaven with him.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Steve's name to the .
View the online memorial for Stephen Charles Beckstrom
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019