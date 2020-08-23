1/1
Stephen Edward "Steve" Miller
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Edward "Steve" Miller
January 17, 1948 - July 29, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Steve Miller of Livermore, California passed away in the presence of his loving family July 29, 2020. Steve was born in Oakland, California on January 17, 1948, the son of Rosina Annalora and Bearl Edward Miller.
Steve graduated from Mount Diablo High School in Concord in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State College, majoring in mathematics with a minor in psychology. After completing his teaching credential in math and science he taught math in secondary schools in Northern California. Later he founded Steve Miller Professional Painting. On October 5, 2000 he fell from a ladder while painting a house and suffered a spinal cord injury. Steve lived a joyful and productive life despite quadriplegia for nearly 20 years. He taught and tutored math, managed his family's household and parented 3 children. Prior to his injury, Steve was active in community theater where he appeared in numerous musicals. He and his wife Linda enjoyed west coast swing and other ballroom dancing. Following his injury he ran for Livermore school board and served on the Wheels Access Advisory Committee. Steve and Linda attended Crosswinds Church where Steve sang in the choir from his wheelchair. Steve radiated optimism and sported a T-shirt saying "Too Blessed to be Stressed."
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Young-Miller, Ph.D., son, David (Erin) Miller, daughter, Debra Miller, daughter, Lara Rose Miller, sister, Paula Cobbett (Sherry Crawford) and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, mother, brother, Carl Miller, and sister, Berylanne Shoaf.
Visitation was held at Callaghan Mortuary Chapel. A private graveside service was held at Roselawn Cemetery where Steve was interred. A Celebration of Life followed at his home.
Donations in lieu of flowers may go to Christopher Reeve Foundation (christopherreeve.org), Joni and Friends (joniandfriends.org) or Crosswinds Church, 1660 Freisman Road, Livermore, CA, 94551.


View the online memorial for Stephen Edward "Steve" Miller

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaghan Mortuary FD#416
& Livermore Crematory #38 - Livermore
3833 East Avenue
Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 447-2942
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved