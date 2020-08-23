Stephen Edward "Steve" Miller
January 17, 1948 - July 29, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Steve Miller of Livermore, California passed away in the presence of his loving family July 29, 2020. Steve was born in Oakland, California on January 17, 1948, the son of Rosina Annalora and Bearl Edward Miller.
Steve graduated from Mount Diablo High School in Concord in 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State College, majoring in mathematics with a minor in psychology. After completing his teaching credential in math and science he taught math in secondary schools in Northern California. Later he founded Steve Miller Professional Painting. On October 5, 2000 he fell from a ladder while painting a house and suffered a spinal cord injury. Steve lived a joyful and productive life despite quadriplegia for nearly 20 years. He taught and tutored math, managed his family's household and parented 3 children. Prior to his injury, Steve was active in community theater where he appeared in numerous musicals. He and his wife Linda enjoyed west coast swing and other ballroom dancing. Following his injury he ran for Livermore school board and served on the Wheels Access Advisory Committee. Steve and Linda attended Crosswinds Church where Steve sang in the choir from his wheelchair. Steve radiated optimism and sported a T-shirt saying "Too Blessed to be Stressed."
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Young-Miller, Ph.D., son, David (Erin) Miller, daughter, Debra Miller, daughter, Lara Rose Miller, sister, Paula Cobbett (Sherry Crawford) and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, mother, brother, Carl Miller, and sister, Berylanne Shoaf.
Visitation was held at Callaghan Mortuary Chapel. A private graveside service was held at Roselawn Cemetery where Steve was interred. A Celebration of Life followed at his home.
Donations in lieu of flowers may go to Christopher Reeve Foundation (christopherreeve.org
), Joni and Friends (joniandfriends.org
) or Crosswinds Church, 1660 Freisman Road, Livermore, CA, 94551. View the online memorial for Stephen Edward "Steve" Miller