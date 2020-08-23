Stephen P. Gregory
January 15, 1951 - July 9, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Father. Surfer. Husband. Rotarian. Financial Planner. Grandpa. Friend.
Stephen P. Gregory died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in San Francisco, California, in the loving company of his son and daughter.
Stephen was born January 15, 1951, in San Diego, Calif., to Mary Ryan Furgeson and adopted father Charles "Bill" Gregory Sr. As a son of a Marine, the family moved around California and Hawaii where he discovered his love of surfing, SCUBA and abalone diving.
Upon graduating in 1974 from the University of California Santa Barbara with a degree in mathematics, which he sometimes referred to as a degree in mathematics and surfing, Stephen was trained in the fine art and mostly unknown profession of sexing birds. He met his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Christine Skarpohl, in Mankato, Minnesota. Together they made exquisite jewelry as an impressive hobby. The call of the Pacific Ocean beckoned Stephen and Christine home to the Bay Area with their son Forest and daughter Aura, where he remained until his death.
Stephen was a founding charter member of the Rotary Club of Danville Sycamore Valley for more than 30 years. Rotary was one of his outlets for community service.
He joined his father in the financial planning business as a Certified Financial Planner for Gregory Associates/LPL Financial and spent more than 30 years serving his clients in their financial needs. He was still in active service of his clients at the time of his death.
A poem he wrote many years ago sums up his beautiful existence:
What is the world but that which we build around us, and the people we gather around us, and the things we collect to surround us. The places we go, the things we know. What we eat, that special seat. Where we gather our thoughts. Each thinks his world is better or worse, and still it's all up to our own choosing.
Stephen is survived by his son, Forest (Carolyn) Gregory and their two daughters; daughter, Aura (Christopher) Austin and their two daughters; ex-wife and lifelong friend Christine Skarpohl Gregory; step-mother Dany Gregory; all of his Minnesota siblings-in-law and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Charles "Bill" Gregory Sr., and his siblings Charles, Cindi, and Robert.
A memorial will be planned for the future. Memorial contributions in honor of Stephen Gregory may be made to the Rotary Club of Danville Sycamore Valley at the bottom of the home page at https://dsvrotary.com/
. View the online memorial for Stephen P. Gregory