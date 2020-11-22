Stephen R. Allen
Remembrance of a Life
Resident of Oakland
1st Inning: Feb. 12, 1950 - 9th Inning: Nov. 3, 2020
Stephen R. Allen was born to John and Leila Allen, and was raised in Berkeley, CA, along with his 4 brothers and sisters. A gifted athlete, Stephen played baseball while at Berkeley High and later coached there. He also played baseball at Laney College on their championship team. After Laney College, Stephen briefly attended Saint Mary's College in Moraga. Later, he became the first person from Berkeley High School to be officially drafted by a Major League Baseball Team, the Detroit Tigers in 1967. Stephen also attended Patten Bible College and he knew the Lord.
An avid golfer, Stephen played in many Bay Area tournaments. He also was a model train collector. For 15+ years Stephen worked for Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning in Oakland, CA, where he was well-liked by the owners, staff, and customers.
Stephen was the loving husband of Priscilla, who preceded him in his Home-Going; Father to adoring children Eric Allen (Chika); Matthew Allen (Tiffany); Latisha Tonet Allen; and his late son Bryan Lamar Allen. Siblings David Allen; Kenneth Allen (Marvell); Rebecca Ray (Paul); and Claudia Allen Pinkney (Dean); 9 grandchildren; a host of cousins and other family members; and many friends.
Donations can be made in Stephen's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation on their website, www.themmrf.org
. Messages of sympathy can be made on www.legacy.com
. View the online memorial for Stephen R. Allen