Stephen Roy Barbata

Oct. 10, 1950 - Apr. 26, 2019

Walnut Creek

Stephen Barbata died peacefully on April 26 at the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with close friends by his side. A long-time resident of Walnut Creek, he was known for his remarkable gardens and dedication to the natural and cultural history of the Bay Area. Stephen grew up in San Mateo, California, the only child of Roy and Jean Barbata. He attended Junipero Serra High School, and graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara with a Bachelors degree in Environmental Studies. His work as a ranger for the San Mateo County Parks at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve led to his first museum project helping coordinate the creation of The Coyote Museum for Environmental Education in San Mateo, after which he was Project Director of the 1984 remodel of the Hall of Natural History at the Oakland Museum. A gifted writer and storyteller, Stephen was involved in multiple projects with the California Academy of Sciences, and the development of the Point Reyes National Seashore Visitor Center interpretive package. As Executive Director of the Lindsay Wildlife Museum in Walnut Creek from 1991-1994, he developed, guided and coordinated the successful completion of the state-of-the-art interpretive and wildlife rehabilitation facility. Subsequently, he was an environmental consultant in Telluride, Colorado and later Director of the Delta Science Center in Oakley, California, where he was instrumental in the preservation and restoration of Dutch Slough. Stephen is survived by his first cousins Dennis Barbata, Brian Barbata, Larry Barbata, Judy Norman, Barney Hoop, Susan Antonucci, Carol Kluge Cage, Erin O'Leary Gore, Susan Hinds, Debbie Jenkins and Linda Rivers. A life-long environmentalist, Stephen was relentless in pursuit of the causes he believed in. As an avid fly fisherman, he could often be found along the McCloud River, sharing a beer and fish stories with his pals. He had an irreverent wit and was fond of creative mischief. His unique unforgettable personality and charisma delighted many while offending a few. He will be dearly missed.





View the online memorial for Stephen Roy Barbata Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary