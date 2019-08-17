Home

Steve Allen Gordon


1937 - 2019
Steve Allen Gordon
Jan. 10, 1937 - Aug. 6, 2019
Resident of Union City
Steve Allen Gordon January 10, 1937 – August 6, 2019 Resident of Union City passed away peacefully on the morning of August 6, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Teresita, sons Steven Jr. and Alexander, and three grandsons Darrion, Alexander Jr. and Sebastian. Steve was born in Flagstaff, Arizona and grew up in San Pedro, California before joining the Army at the age of 18. Steve is a 20-year veteran of the Army and met his wife Teresita while in the service. While spending his early family years in Maryland and North Carolina, where his sons were born, Steve eventually settled in to his home in Union City, California where he resided for 37 years. He was a very smart, kind, selfless, and deeply thoughtful man that always put his family first. As a husband, he was loving, loyal and devoted to his wife's happiness. As a father, he was a teacher, a role model, always present and engaged. Steve loved to read and always explored new things to learn throughout his life. He enjoyed classical music, his favorite movie Fiddler on the Roof, and a good game of backgammon. Steve was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed by all.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019
