|
|
Steve E. Jones Sr.
May 15, 1957-Aug. 15, 2019
Ridgefield, Wa
Steve Jones Sr died peacefully with family and friends in Ridgefield, Washington at the age of 62. He was born in Avenal, Ca to Marion and Doris Jones. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, siblings Marilee and Jerry, children Steven, Jonathan, and Jaclyn. Steve grew up in Antioch, Ca and was a graduate of Antioch High School in 1975, Los Medanos College, and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he excelled in football. Though Steve bled black and gold, he was a huge fixture in the Pittsburg, Ca community, where he coached football in the late 80's and throughout the 90's. He was known as Coach Jones to many of Pittsburg's youth and they were all his 'little bubbas'. We Love you Papa, Rest In Heaven.
View the online memorial for Steve E. Jones Sr.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019