Steven David Hallert

Aug 25, 1941 - Feb 12, 2019

Walnut Creek

Steve Hallert, of Walnut Creek, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 77.

Steve was born in Evansville, Indiana to parents, Jess and Helen Hallert. HE graduated from Indiana University in 1963 with a degree in finance and moved to California to attend UC Berkeley's School of Law. With his strong sense of independence and optimism, he started his own law practice immediately after passing the bar, and was later joined by his brother, Marc. He ended his 51-year career in March 2016 as one of the most sought-after family lawyers in the state. He was respected by all for his knowledge of the law, his consummate professionalism, hard work and fair dealing.

He was a member of the Contra Costa County Bar Association, and its president in 1984. Steve was also invested in his community. He was a founding member of the Contra Costa Jewish Community Center, later becoming its president. He was also active on the Board of Temple Isaiah, and other community fundraising.

He leaves behind a legacy of family – his wife, Phyllis, daughter Lea Korito (Jeremy), son Gregory (Mark Goodman), step-sons Charles Pebley (DeAnna), Daren Henderson (Victoria), step-daughters Angela Holbrook (Matthew) and Amy Foley (Daniel Jr.),as well as eight grandchildren, brother Marc Hallert (Cherie), sister Barbara Morrison (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve liked to start his mornings reading the financial news while riding his stationary bike. It kept him in shape for the bike trips he and Phyllis enjoyed for more than 18 years. In retirement, Steve became active as the Treasurer for Mutual 68 in Rossmoor.

Please call Sinai Memorial Chapel for service information. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in Steve's name to any of the following organizations: , The Food Bank of Contra Costa County, and Jewish Family and Community Services of the East Bay (JFCS East Bay).

