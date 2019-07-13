|
In Loving Memory
Steven David Leigh
Sept. 28, 1953 ~ Mar. 1, 2019
Steve, son of the late Doug and Doris Leigh, was born in Montreal, Canada & has passed away peacefully at his home in Lynden, WA. Steve is survived by his loving wife. Marianne, their children, Michael (Candice), Monica (Grant), Patrick (Alene) & 9-grandchildren, 1-great grandchild. Steve is also survived by his sisters, Lynda & Donna, his nephew Ben, and many extended family. Steve was employed by Chevron for 37yrs. Steve touch the lives of his family, friends, through his unwavering work ethic, generous nature, infectious humor, strong leadership, sharp wit, & gifted storytelling. He will be missed dearly.
Celebration of His Life at Lone Tree Golf Course, Antioch at 1:30 pm. Prior to lunch, we have 5 tee times reserved starting at 7:30. If you wish to play please contact Chris Pope at [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on July 13, 2019