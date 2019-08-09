|
Steven Dimick
September 22, 1947 - July 9, 2019
Brentwood
Steve was a man of many loves, many talents, often combining the two with marvelous results. His primary love was his family: Marianne, his wife, stepdaughter Kristi and husband Mark Pollard, his greatest joys, grandchildren, Ava and Jack, and his many, many dogs.
Steve built a successful and fulfilling law practice in Castro Valley, starting in 1983 after graduating from UC Berkeley, Boalt Hall in 1979. He moved his practice to Livermore in 2017 to begin his retirement.
All through his life he enjoyed reading, cooking, music, gardening, traveling and storytelling. Many stories were told at Krayon's, where he would gather with friends and colleagues most Friday afternoons for the past 36 years.
His community service work included the boards for Oakland Opera, San Leandro Community Counseling, HARD Senior centers, both in Hayward and Castro Valley and the Castro Valley Chamber of Commerce. He chaired the Castro Valley Incorporation campaign. He supported Marianne in her work with Canine Companions for Independence and the Valley Humane Society.
His generosity was partially displayed by the many hours of pro bono legal services he provided the community. Steve was awarded the Wily Manual award for pro bono work by the Alameda County Bar Association. He started a fund raising campaign for the owner of a local donut shop after he was severely beat during a robbery. He often helped the homeless with donations or opportunities for them to work at his office or at his home. On a recent trip to Paradise in 2018, after the fire, Steve served as an ATM machine, walking through the fairgrounds listening to stories and handing out cash to those is need.
Although he had exhibited many fine qualities, Steve was not perfect. Many have said and even more have the heard the phrase, "You know how Steve is."
Surviving him are his wife Marianne, step-daughter Krisitn Pollard (Mark), and their children Ava and Jack; brother Rick (Susan) Dimick; two nephews, Carson and Cabot Dimick and Marianne's large extended family.
A celebration of Steve's life is scheduled for Sunday, August 18th at the Hayward Senior Center, 22373 North 3rd Street, Hayward, California at 4:00 pm. It is to be a fun casual affair.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to San Francisco Suicide Prevention, P.O. Box 191350, San Francisco, CA 94119; www.sfsuicide.org, or to Canine Companions for Independence, 2965 Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407; cci.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019