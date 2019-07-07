|
|
Steven Husak
Jan. 14, 1950 - June 10, 2019
Newark, CA
Steven Victor Husak died June 10, 2019. Steve, son of Victor and Harriet Husak, passed away in Newark after a short battle with Cancer. He is survived by his wife, Vickie, daughter, Kirsten and her husband Todd Lewandowski, daughter, Emily, two grandchildren, Brooke and Brandon Lewandowski, sister, Nancy and her husband Vasant Acharya, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura. Steve will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 21 at 12:00pm at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Newark.
View the online memorial for Steven Husak
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019