Steven James DeCoite
Resident of Pleasanton, California
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Steven James DeCoite on April 6, 2020. He was born August 30, 1942 in Oakland, California to Pauline Hansen and Ernest DeCoite.
He was raised in San Leandro. Steve was a graduate of Bishop O'Dowd High School '60', San Jose State University '64', Georgetown University School of Dentistry '68' and Loyola University Chicago School of Orthodontics '70'. After settling in Pleasanton, Steve opened his practice of Orthodontics with offices in Pleasanton and Fremont for 30 years.
Steve's hobbies included, gardening, tennis, golf, collecting vintage items such as clocks, posters, carousel animals, juke boxes etc. The hunt for these items brought him joy. He never tired of going to the Alameda Flea Market. He loved all sports and was an avid fan of the Raiders, Warriors and A's.
Steve was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church. He was also a member and past President of the Pleasanton Mens Club. He met weekly at Vic's for breakfast with a group of close friends from the Men's Club.
Steve's greatest joy became the years with his grands. He was front row and center at as many events as he could make. He considered his children and his grands to be his greatest success.
He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife Jane (Gonsalves), daughters Monique (Dave) Jasper of Orinda, Jennifer (Steve) Saylors of Pleasanton, and sons Jamie (Tori) of Alamo and Jonathon (Marni) of Pleasanton. He was a loving Papa to his granddaughter Rylan Jane DeCoite and grandsons Drew, Kyle, Brett, Brennan, Cole, Jack, Noah, and Steven James III (Tripp). Also survived by brother Ed (Di) and sister Linda (Tim); nephews, Ernie, Michael and Brian and niece Darcy. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Faced with a diagnosis of Parkinsons Disease in 2000, the essence of his character prevailed as Steve never gave up his positive outlook on life. He took on this challenge like he did all others - he rarely mentioned it and never complained. He took steps to ensure the well-being of his family and continued on with a happy life, always there to support family and friends.
His family thanks you for your continued outpouring of love; Steve was truly a gift to all that knew him. His humorous, generous altruistic spirit and smile remained steadfast. He influenced all who knew him to be better people, to smile more, and to be kind.
A celebration of the life of Steve will be held when restrictions are lifted. Steve spent the last 20 years fighting Parkinson's. For those wishing to donate in Steve's memory, please consider Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2020