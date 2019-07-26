Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Christ
1865 Arnold Dr
Martinez, CA 94553
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
1865 Arnold Drive
Martinez, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Lino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lino Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Lino Jr. Obituary
Steven Lino Jr.
June 18, 1929- July 21, 2019
Concord
Steven Lino Jr. passed away on July 21, 2019. His wife of 50 years, Shirley Lino, precedes him in death. Steven was raised in Martinez. He served in the Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Army. After serving he worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Steven Lino III, his daughter, Stephanie Van Allen, and grandchildren Steven Lino IV, Tiffany Lino and Matthew Van Allen.
A funeral service will be held at Church of Christ, 1865 Arnold Drive, Martinez on Monday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Steven Lino Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.