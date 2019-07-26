|
|
Steven Lino Jr.
June 18, 1929- July 21, 2019
Concord
Steven Lino Jr. passed away on July 21, 2019. His wife of 50 years, Shirley Lino, precedes him in death. Steven was raised in Martinez. He served in the Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Army. After serving he worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Steven Lino III, his daughter, Stephanie Van Allen, and grandchildren Steven Lino IV, Tiffany Lino and Matthew Van Allen.
A funeral service will be held at Church of Christ, 1865 Arnold Drive, Martinez on Monday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019