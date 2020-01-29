|
Steven M. Sharkey
Mar 1, 1965-Dec. 21, 2019
Steven M. Sharkey passed away Dec. 21, at home in Martinez following a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was 54. Born in Beverley Hills, CA to Richard and Pamela Bailey. Lived in Southern California until age 9. Adopted by William R. Sharkey III and Barbara Sharkey 1974 in Lafayette. Graduated from Campolindo High School. Moved to Martinez with family 1984. He attended Diablo Valley College.
Music was his passion. Returned to Southern California seeking musical goals as a vocalist, writer and guitarist. Playing various 'gigs' over 10 years, met and married Patti Lynn Curtis. They moved to Honolulu, then to Atlanta pursuing music opportunities, including radio and TV. With pups, Spirit and Panda, returned to Martinez.
Steve is survived by his wife, Patti; adopted father, Bill Sharkey III, step-mother, Jeanne Sharkey; birth mother, Pamela Lane, Los Angeles; sister, Deborah Sweet Erath, Psy.D; brother-in-law, Erik Erath, Oregon; brother, Rick Sharkey, Nevada City; sister, Jane Williams, Idaho, and step-sister, Cindy Kennaugh, Campbell.
Memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Church, 444 Fig Tree Lane, Martinez. Friends are invited to attend.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020